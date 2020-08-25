Advertisement

Baylor soccer reveals updated 2020 schedule

Baylor’s new slate features nine matches in nine weeks
(Source: Baylor Athletics)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Baylor soccer’s amended 2020 schedule features a conference-only slate with one match per week, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

The Bears are slated to open things up against TCU at home on Sept. 11 before back-to-back road contests at preseason favorite Texas Tech on Sept. 18 and at Iowa State on Sept. 25.

Baylor begins the month of October with back-to-back matches at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field – Oklahoma State (Oct. 2) and Kansas (Oct. 9) – before traveling to West Virginia on Oct. 16.

The Bears return home to host Kansas State on Oct. 23 before their last road match of the season at Texas on Oct. 30. The regular season is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 6 at home against Oklahoma.

Play could continue beyond Nov. 6 if make-up matches are needed.

Baylor welcomes back 14 letterwinners for the 2020 squad, including seven starters. Paul Jobson enters his eighth season as head coach, his 13th year overall with the program and welcomes 14 newcomers to the roster.

DATEOPPONENT
Friday, September 11vs. TCU
Friday, September 18@ Texas Tech
Friday, September 25@ Iowa State
Friday, October 2 vs. Oklahoma State
Friday, October 9vs. Kansas
Friday, October 16 @ West Virginia
Friday, October 23vs. Kansas State
Friday, October 30@ Texas
Friday, November 6vs. Oklahoma

