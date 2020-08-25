Advertisement

Baylor: Sorry fans, but no tailgating this season

Baylor won’t allow tailgating at McLane Stadium during what already promised to be a different kind of football season. (File)
Baylor won’t allow tailgating at McLane Stadium during what already promised to be a different kind of football season. (File)(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Tailgating won’t be allowed at Baylor’s McLane Stadium during what already promised to be a different kind of football season, the university announced Tuesday.

RVs and boats will be permitted to park and dock, but no organized tailgating will be allowed during the season in order to ensure the well-being of athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans.

"This was a difficult decision to make as we continue to keep the safety and health of the Baylor Family as our top priority," said Baylor Director of Athletics, Mack Rhoades.

"We do not take this decision lightly as the tailgating experience at Baylor is unlike any other. While we look forward to gathering together on the banks of the Brazos in 2021, we will continue to consider other ways to connect with the Baylor Family as we cheer on the Bears this season.

Baylor’s modified ticketing plan allows for 25% capacity per game.

The Bears open the season on Sept. 12 in Waco against Louisiana Tech.

