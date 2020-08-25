Advertisement

Bell County records another COVID-19 death

Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday afternoon.

The death of a Temple woman in her 90s raised the virus’ toll in the county to 35.

The county also reported 43 new cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the total to 4,573.

Navarro County reported another death Tuesday, as well.

The county’s toll stands at 21.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities have declared the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort.

Health

FDA commissioner says he overstated effects of virus therapy

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is admitting he overstated the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

News

Local credit union closes drive-thru after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Central Texas credit union has closed down the drive-thru at one of its branches after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Six more area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 die, but reports of new cases slow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as the rate of increase in new cases continues to slow in Central Texas.

Latest News

Health

US college town announces bar closures

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Monday that the city is closing bars for the next two week

Health

First day of school for thousands and Zoom gets glitchy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zoom is experiencing partial outages during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.

Health

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Baylor unmasked? Video of campus gathering goes viral

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
Video of a large number of students gathered on the Baylor campus, not all of whom were wearing masks and few of whom appeared to be social distancing, has gone viral on Twitter.

Our Town

Waco: Midway ISD teachers, administrators prepare for new school year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
In just a few days one of the largest school districts in Central Texas will have students return to online and in person instruction.

Entertainment

Movie theater trade group establishes COVID-19 protocols

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As movie theaters come back to life across the country, the National Association of Theater Owners is helping to take the guess work out of safe operating practices in the era of COVID-19.