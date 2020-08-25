Bell County records another COVID-19 death

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday afternoon.

The death of a Temple woman in her 90s raised the virus’ toll in the county to 35.

The county also reported 43 new cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the total to 4,573.

Navarro County reported another death Tuesday, as well.

The county’s toll stands at 21.

