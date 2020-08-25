Bruceville-Eddy: New school year begins

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - In Bruceville-Eddy, the majority of students went back to in-person learning Tuesday on the first day of classes.

Natalie Moore’s two sons were among those who headed back to learn in person.

Moore said her older son had a difficult experience with virtual learning after the abrupt shift to online instruction in the spring.

Moore said her son has ADHD, and even though he has medication, it’s difficult for him to concentrate on a computer screen.

In the spring, Moore said she and her son had to work through the paper packets the school handed out.

Moore said sending her sons back in-person both was and was not a difficult decision.

Both are excited about going back to class, and Moore said school is not something her older son is usually excited about.

She said she read through the plans, and thinks the school is trying to prevent the spread as much as possible.

Even though her sons are not required to wear masks, Moore said both boys will be wearing them.

She said she is going to do everything she can to keep her kids safe, and hopes that other parents will be doing the same.

“Hopefully parents, they listen to their kids if they don’t feel good, or if they’re feeling sick in any way, they just keep them home and not question it,” Moore said.

Richard Kilgore, the superintendent of Bruceville-Eddy schools, said he and others in the district are feeling as confident as possible about getting kids back to school.

Kilgore said he’s been in communication with the other superintendents in McLennan County, and they’ve been talking about what works and what does not.

Kilgore said going back into the classroom will be a very fluid process, and that some aspects may have to change.

The district has all of the TEA recommendations in place for heading back to in-person learning, and Kilgore said they are also following the governor’s mask order.

Students and staff will be self-screening before they come to school.

If they have symptoms, they should stay at home until they meet the conditions for coming back, which means at least three days have passed since they’ve gotten better, symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

If a student on campus shows symptoms, they will be separated from the rest of the school, and the areas where the student was will be cleaned.

If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, the district will notify the Waco-McLennan County Health District and anyone who needs to quarantine.

Kilgore said there is not a specific threshold of cases that would mean closing the entire district.

He said that is a conversation the district would have with the health department.

If they do have to move entirely into virtual learning, Kilgore said they will be in a better position to do so.

Last spring, not all of the students had devices at home, so they had to do paper packets of work.

Kilgore said thanks to grants, they were able to purchase Chromebooks for all their students.

“We’d be able to move from that that happened last April and May and certainly move right on in line if that’s what the situation called for,” Kilgore said.

Parkview Christian Academy students also started school on Tuesday.

