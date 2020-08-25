Collision on busy local highway leaves motorcycle rider dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A collision on China Spring Road Tuesday evening in Waco left a 32-year-old motorcycle rider dead.

The accident involving the motorcycle and a passenger car happened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of China Spring Road and Parker Springs Drive near the Domino’s Pizza restaurant.

The southbound lanes of China Spring Road were closed at Wortham Bend Road and one northbound lane was closed in the area of the accident as well.

No one else was injured.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

