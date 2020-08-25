Advertisement

Collision on busy local highway leaves motorcycle rider dead

A collision on China Spring Road Tuesday evening in Waco left a motorcycle rider dead.
A collision on China Spring Road Tuesday evening in Waco left a motorcycle rider dead.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A collision on China Spring Road Tuesday evening in Waco left a 32-year-old motorcycle rider dead.

The accident involving the motorcycle and a passenger car happened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of China Spring Road and Parker Springs Drive near the Domino’s Pizza restaurant.

The southbound lanes of China Spring Road were closed at Wortham Bend Road and one northbound lane was closed in the area of the accident as well.

No one else was injured.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

