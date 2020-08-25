Country star makes special delivery to siblings of young Central Texas cancer victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A country music star whose touching gesture at last year's Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo for a young girl from Central Texas fighting cancer is making sure the family continues to feel his love, six months after her death.

Aaron Watson went all-out in October 2019 in a concert he renamed "Laylapalooza," as he made dreams come true for Layla Evetts, a 6-year-old from Burleson and Riesel who was fighting DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer and was said to be his biggest, little fan.

Watson arranged for food, decorated tables and balloons backstage for Layla and her friends.

He put couches on the stage for them to sit and sing.

During the show, Layla sang "Bluebonnets" with Watson, a song which Watson wrote after the death of his infant daughter.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd, including the singer’s.

Layla made such a big impression on Watson, he asked her to sign his favorite pair of worn cowboy boots.

When she died in February after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, he couldn't bring himself to wear them again.

He loved them so much he decided to give them to Layla's twin, Rayleigh, and he made the delivery in person Friday night before his concert at the Backyard in Waco.

"Do you remember Layla signed this?" the singer asked Rayleigh.

"Well, I wanted you to have that so I signed it, too and I put three hearts just like she did."

"These were my favorite boots and she signed them so I just wanted you to have that," he said as he choked up reaching out to hug the 7-year old.

It was a private moment, not for cameras or attention that the twins' father Corey Evetts happened to catch on video.

Corey wanted to share it to remind people of the good in this world especially during tumultuous times, and especially from someone like Watson who has used his celebrity for good and continues to do so even when times are also tough for him.

"He's basically been out of work for six months because of COVID 19," Corey said.

"So for him even through his own struggles right now to still remember us and lift us up and make our kids feel special it was definitely meaningful and it will definitely be a memory that sticks around forever."

After giving away his boots, Aaron made sure Rayleigh and her friends had great seats and special attention throughout the show, one of his first gigs back since COVID-19 shut concerts down.

When KWTX asked the Abilene-based singer why he gave his cherished boots away, his response was quick

"I've had those boots a long time and after Layla passed I stopped wearing them and decided to give them to Rayleigh. Just seems like something sweet to do."

While Rayleigh got the signed boot of Layla's, their younger brother, Cynzler, went home with the other.

Corey says his son wants to sleep with Watson's boot, but the doting dad has already found the perfect spot to put them on display in their home so that every time he sees it he'll remember the lyrics of his little girl's favorite song by her favorite singer.

"It's a constant reminder to 'pack light and love heavy," Corey said, referencing Watson's well-known lyrics in "Bluebonnets."

“And a reminder of such a special night.”

