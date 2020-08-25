Three vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:43 AM CDT
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -A driver was taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bosque County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 5 p.m. to the crash on SH 22 near FM 3118, west of Laguna Park.
A Hyundai traveling westbound crashed into a Toyota that was stopped because of road construction.
The Toyota then crashed into the back of a Lincoln that was stopped in front of it.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a hospital nearby.
The driver's condition is unknown.
No other injuries were reported.
No other information was made available.
