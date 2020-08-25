UPDATE: Victims of deadly Central Texas fire identified
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that claimed the lives of two adults and two teenage girls in a rural area outside of Waco.
The mobile home in which the four lived in the 800 block of Old Mexia Road was a complete loss, authorities said.
Family members identified the victims as Angelina Villa and Sotero Tello and their daughters Noemi Tello-Villa, a La Vega High School student, and Yoagsana Tello.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
