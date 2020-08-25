Advertisement

High School Football will return with a new look

West High School football practice
West High School football practice(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, High School Football will be back in Texas. As athletes show out on the field, will fans show up in the stands?

The roar of the crowd won’t be as loud this year, with the UIL cutting game attendance to 50% capacity.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things because we know we at least get to play football and we’ll have some people here,” said David Woodard, West High School’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

West High School says they’re looking at an allowed attendance of 1,000 on the home side and 450 on the visitors side. Usually attendance is more than twice that.

“We’ve been working on a plan and hopefully we’ll be able to accommodate the majority of people that want to come to the games,” said Woodard.

Most schools have ended season ticket sales for this year. They’ll be allowing parents and family members of participants to purchase tickets weekly first, which will affect the size of student sections.

But at Robinson, they say they might take a page from the MLB’s playbook.

“They’re gonna be scattered all the way up the stands. It’ll look different, but my guess is they’ll have fun with it. They’ll fill in the gap with poster size cutouts of their friends,” said Jay Zeller, Robinson High School’s Athletic Director.

There should be plenty of spaces. Every other row has to be blocked off. While the crowd may be smaller, schools should be able to create a home field advantage.

“I don’t know that we have the access like the MLB to pipe the noise through and so to be able to have our fans here and hear the fans scream for them, I think it will help them out a little bit,” said Woodard.

It’ll probably help the fans out too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dennis Schroder 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Sports

NCAA exploring potential start dates for college basketball season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NCAA is in the preliminary stages of considering four potential start dates for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources told CBS Sports.

Sports

Angels-Astros series altered ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura

Sports

Baylor Men's Basketball assistants are Coaches 4 Change

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Baylor Men’s Basketball assistants are Coaches 4 Change

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Two Baylor Men's Basketball assistant coaches are members of Coaches 4 Change, a group that educates student-athletes on issues of social justice, racism, and the power of casting a ballot.

Sports

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Sports

Leonard leaves Clippers past Mavs as Doncic injures ankle

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Sports

Lewis, Margevicius lead Mariners past Rangers 7-4

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career-high with seven strikeouts, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4.

Sports

Gurianov scores career-high four goals, Stars finish off Flames in epic fashion

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:02 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Denis Gurianov scored a second-period hat trick before finishing with four goals, while Heiskanen helped Dallas eliminate Calgary with four points in the Stars’ 7-3 win over the Flames.

Sports

San Diego Slammers: Hosmer hits historic HR, Pads top Texas

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers.