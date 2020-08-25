High School Football will return with a new look

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, High School Football will be back in Texas. As athletes show out on the field, will fans show up in the stands?

The roar of the crowd won’t be as loud this year, with the UIL cutting game attendance to 50% capacity.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things because we know we at least get to play football and we’ll have some people here,” said David Woodard, West High School’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

West High School says they’re looking at an allowed attendance of 1,000 on the home side and 450 on the visitors side. Usually attendance is more than twice that.

“We’ve been working on a plan and hopefully we’ll be able to accommodate the majority of people that want to come to the games,” said Woodard.

Most schools have ended season ticket sales for this year. They’ll be allowing parents and family members of participants to purchase tickets weekly first, which will affect the size of student sections.

But at Robinson, they say they might take a page from the MLB’s playbook.

“They’re gonna be scattered all the way up the stands. It’ll look different, but my guess is they’ll have fun with it. They’ll fill in the gap with poster size cutouts of their friends,” said Jay Zeller, Robinson High School’s Athletic Director.

There should be plenty of spaces. Every other row has to be blocked off. While the crowd may be smaller, schools should be able to create a home field advantage.

“I don’t know that we have the access like the MLB to pipe the noise through and so to be able to have our fans here and hear the fans scream for them, I think it will help them out a little bit,” said Woodard.

It’ll probably help the fans out too.

