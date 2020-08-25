Hurricane Laura is prompting evacuations along the Texas coast

GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Mayor Pro Tem in Galveston, Craig Brown, signed an executive order, calling for the mandatory evacuation of the island, effective noon today.

He warns that any resident who chooses not to leave will not have police, fire and rescue services once conditions worsen.

Overnight the National Hurricane Center shifted the track of Laura to the west, which is why officials say they decided to make the move.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a major category three storm late Wednesday or early Thursday.

