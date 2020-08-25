Hurricane Laura Strengthens as We Await Landfall Wed/Thurs

Temperatures made it into the mid and upper 90s across most of the area today. We stayed dry but we do have some increasing rain chances as Hurricane Laura starts it’s move through the Gulf. We do have a little more moisture in the air ahead of Hurricane Laura with a few more clouds around tonight. Temperatures don’t fall as fast and once the sun goes down, most of the night in the 80s. Early morning temperatures for Wednesday get into the mid and upper 70s.

The latest on Hurricane Laura: now winds are sustained to 80 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. This storm really blossomed once it got into the warm, Gulf waters past Cuba. Hurricane Laura will move toward the Texas coast late Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now, it appears landfall will be right up the Texas and Louisiana state line. There are several warnings and watches along the coast as this is now expected to be a major hurricane upon landfall with the possibility of significant loss and damage. Storm Surge, or the rising of water along the coast, could be 9-13 feet!

For us: Hurricane Laura is expected to travel northward, after making landfall, fairly quickly and should only bring impacts to Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday. We could see some scattered showers and a few storms Wednesday and Thursday with the best chances along and east of I-35. Wednesday holds the higher rain chances as of now with the center of rotation likely pretty tight around Laura and that will keep most of the rain well east of us by Thursday. The flooding threat will be directly along Laura’s trek to the north. We could see anywhere from about .25-.5 inch expected across Central Texas, with the higher totals out toward East Texas and LA. Some of us, the further west you go, could stay completely dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. More clouds and rain, low 90s. Less clouds and rain, upper 90s west of I-35.

After Laura pushes away on Friday, summer shows us who’s still in charge ,as we will be warming back to triple digits. Yuck!

