July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July’s gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000.

That’s a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June.

The recent sales gains followed a steep drop-off in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

