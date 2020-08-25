Advertisement

KFC suspends ‘Its Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid pandemic

Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended the use of the “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years.
Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended the use of the “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended the use of the “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years.

The company said in a statement Monday the tagline is the “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.”

The company says the pause will be “for a little while” and the slogan will be back “when the time is right.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Offbeat

TSA rescues wedding dress left at airport checkpoint

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Transportation Security Administration employees saved a bride's big day

News

Local school districts experience problems with remote learning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Bell County records another COVID-19 death

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

News

UPDATE: Victims of deadly Central Texas fire identified

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Family members have identified the two adults and two teenagers who died in an early-morning fire.

Latest News

State

Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death.

News

Voters may decide fate of Confederate statue outside local courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The fate of the generic statue of a Confederate soldier outside of a local courthouse may ultimately rest with voters, but only if the Texas Legislature allows the referendum.

Our Town

Waco: Midway ISD resumes classes, experiences a few hiccups with remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups.

Our Town

Waco: City launches program to help residents navigate financial issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
The City of Waco has launched a program to help residents navigate financial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Town

Bruceville-Eddy: New school year begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
In Bruceville-Eddy, the majority of students went back to in-person learning Tuesday on the first day of classes.

News

Confederate soldier statue discussion continued

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six