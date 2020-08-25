Laura becomes the season’s 4th hurricane, expected to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hurricane hunters have been flying through Laura during the night and determined early this morning that Laura has strengthened into a hurricane. Hurricane Laura is the 4th hurricane of the 2020 hurricane season and will likely become the season’s first major hurricane (category 3 strength or higher) before it makes landfall Thursday morning.

Update at 7:15 AM CDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that #Laura has become a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/aNiyahJXDQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Laura has been fighting off wind shear to its north throughout the night and is developing a healthy inner-core. Wind shear is expected to decrease today and tomorrow and Laura will be able to tap into the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico waters and quickly strengthen. Laura is moving west-northwestward and will slowly start to move northwest later today or tonight. When Laura does eventually make that turn to the northwest will determine where it makes landfall, be it in Texas or Louisiana.

The 10 AM advisory issued from the National Hurricane Center has shifted the forecast ‘cone of concern’ slightly more westward and closer to the Houston metropolitan area. The current forecast calls for Laura to have wind speeds near 115 MPH when it moves ashore late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, making it a strong category 3 storm, but Laura could potentially have higher wind speeds than that depending on if and when it starts a period of rapid intensification.

This is the 10 AM advisory on Hurricane Laura issued by the National Hurricane Center on 10 August 25th. (KWTX, NOAA)

We are anticipating Laura to bring some rainy and breezy weather to parts of Central Texas Thursday but the westward extent of Laura’s influence entirely depends on where it makes landfall which is too early to determine at this time. With a higher-than-normal amount of forecast uncertainty, preparations in Texas and Louisiana are already underway with Galveston issuing a mandatory evacuation order this morning.

Central Texas’ Current Forecast for Thursday

The current forecast for Central Texas hasn’t changed much; we’re anticipating a few showers, mainly east of I-35, with occasionally breezy winds mostly near 25 MPH. Near the I-45 corridor, rain chances are the highest and wind speeds may occasionally gust to near 35 MPH. Temperatures for cities near and east of I-35 will be a bit cooler thanks to some clouds and a few passing gusty showers with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Cities and towns west of I-35 may only see a few clouds with a bit of a breeze from time to time. In fact, if you live west of Highway 281, you may not even notice much of anything since high temperatures may still stay warm in the mid-to-upper 90s with only a few clouds moving through.

This is the current forecast for Central Texas when Laura make the closest approach. The best potential for some rain and breezy winds comes near the I-45 corridor. (KWTX)

The Uncertainties With Laura’s Path

Although our forecast remains unchanged over the past few days, there are still a fair amount of uncertainties about where Laura will track. The graphic below is designed to illustrate the uncertainty. We are forecasting Laura’s path to be near and just east of the orange line.

The graphic shows the potential paths Laura may take and how that'll impact Central Texas' weather. The current forecast takes Laura near and just east of the orange line. (KWTX)

If Laura makes landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border (the green line in the graphic above), Central Texas will see little, if any, rain from Hurricane Laura. A few showers could potentially rotate through cities and towns near I-45, but most of the area should experience rain-free and hot weather with highs nearing 100°.

A landfall between Freeport, TX and the Bolivar Peninsula (near the orange line) means Laura would race up and just east of the I-45 corridor. More of Central Texas, mainly cities and towns east of I-35, could see periodic off-and-on heavy rain and breezy 20 to 40 MPH wind gusts.

A landfall closer to Freeport (the red line) could send sustained tropical storm force wind gusts between 35 and 45+ MPH along the I-45 corridor with a longer period of heavy rain Thursday late-morning and afternoon. Be sure to stay with News 10 for the latest details on Hurricane Laura and how it may impact Central Texas Thursday. Download our free KWTX Weather App for up-to-the-minute forecasts and weather information pushed directly to your mobile devices.

