Laura Expected To Be A Major Hurricane By Landfall Thursday

Marco has dissipated and all attention in the eastern third of Texas and Louisiana is turning toward Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is expected to be a major category-3 hurricane by the time it reaches Texas and Louisiana early Thursday morning. As of right now, Laura’s impacts are expected to be minimal in Central Texas, but there has been a notable westward shift in forecast model data and that could bring some impacts from Laura to our area late Wednesday and Thursday. Before we dive into the details on Laura, we have to talk a bit about today. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. We’ll see ample sunshine today with a few clouds from time to time. Highs this afternoon should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s. Temperatures Wednesday will be a bit cooler in the low-to-mid 90s with a 30% to 40% chance of a few showers off-and-on during the day moving in from the east. Wednesday’s rain chances will be highest east of I-35 thanks to the remnants of Marco but not everyone will see rain and it won’t be raining all day long.

The 4 AM advisory on Tropical Storm Laura from the National Hurricane Center has Laura with 65 MPH winds as it moves west-northwestward. Since there has been more of a westward movement (and not northwestward), confidence is growing that Laura may make landfall entirely in Texas and not in Louisiana. The Gulf of Mexico’s very warm sea-surface temperatures are more than conducive for Laura to rapidly strengthen and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane (with 115 MPH winds) at landfall Thursday morning. It’s a waiting game for us to see exactly where Laura goes. If Laura moves closer to the Galveston and Houston areas, which is entirely possible, tropical-storm force winds may be possible near the I-45 corridor Thursday as the storm moves inland. Rain chances would also need to be increased area wide. As of now, the worst impacts from Laura in Central Texas are expected to be near I-45 with a few gusty rain showers and 20-30 MPH wind gusts. We’ll bring you updates on Laura’s progress throughout the day on our free KWTX weather app.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.