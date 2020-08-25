Advertisement

Laura Expected To Be A Major Hurricane By Landfall Thursday

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marco has dissipated and all attention in the eastern third of Texas and Louisiana is turning toward Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is expected to be a major category-3 hurricane by the time it reaches Texas and Louisiana early Thursday morning. As of right now, Laura’s impacts are expected to be minimal in Central Texas, but there has been a notable westward shift in forecast model data and that could bring some impacts from Laura to our area late Wednesday and Thursday. Before we dive into the details on Laura, we have to talk a bit about today. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. We’ll see ample sunshine today with a few clouds from time to time. Highs this afternoon should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s. Temperatures Wednesday will be a bit cooler in the low-to-mid 90s with a 30% to 40% chance of a few showers off-and-on during the day moving in from the east. Wednesday’s rain chances will be highest east of I-35 thanks to the remnants of Marco but not everyone will see rain and it won’t be raining all day long.

The 4 AM advisory on Tropical Storm Laura from the National Hurricane Center has Laura with 65 MPH winds as it moves west-northwestward. Since there has been more of a westward movement (and not northwestward), confidence is growing that Laura may make landfall entirely in Texas and not in Louisiana. The Gulf of Mexico’s very warm sea-surface temperatures are more than conducive for Laura to rapidly strengthen and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane (with 115 MPH winds) at landfall Thursday morning. It’s a waiting game for us to see exactly where Laura goes. If Laura moves closer to the Galveston and Houston areas, which is entirely possible, tropical-storm force winds may be possible near the I-45 corridor Thursday as the storm moves inland. Rain chances would also need to be increased area wide. As of now, the worst impacts from Laura in Central Texas are expected to be near I-45 with a few gusty rain showers and 20-30 MPH wind gusts. We’ll bring you updates on Laura’s progress throughout the day on our free KWTX weather app.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Local Red Cross deployed to the Gulf, volunteers needed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Central Texas' American Red Cross chapter has been activated to help with the storms threatening the Gulf Coast and most volunteers are needed.

7 Day Forecast

Marco Collapses & Focus Turns to Laura

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

Port Arthur mayor issues evacuation order before Laura hits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Port Arthur’s mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.

Latest News

Weather

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Weather

3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned.

7 Day Forecast

Mostly Hot And Dry This Week, But Rain Is Possible Depending On Laura & Marco’s Track

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

7 Day Forecast

Another Warm Day with Rain Chances Coming Soon From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update