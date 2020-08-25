Local confederate soldier statue discussion continues, vote proposed

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners Court held another public workshop to discuss the location of the confederate soldier statue Monday, which included multiple hours of public discussion as well as statements from each member of the court.

Commissioners spoke about the number of hours they’ve spent listening to public comment both at this meeting and ones prior lasting nearly eight hours, as well as receiving hundreds of calls, emails and letters about the issue as well.

Judge David Blackburn said the sheer volume of opinions has shaped his decision on how to move forward on the issue, which would be holding a vote for Bell County residents to decide.

“I think the people in bell county deserve a say in whether this monument is retained in place or relocated. My position is we need to work to get this on the ballot at the soonest possible date,” Blackburn said.

However, state law doesn’t allow them to do that.

Commissioners say a vote wouldn’t come until the general election in November 2021, only if a bill is passed to allow for the referendum election.

“We don’t have referendum votes on everything because there are some things the majority might want to do that wouldn’t be prudent for the government to do in order to protect its people,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said.

Commissioner Bill Schumann told KWTX, multiple local representatives have said they would introduce a bill to allow for such an issue to appear on a ballot.

The bill can’t be introduced until the next legislative session which begins in January, making November 2021 general election the soonest Bell County voters could expect to see the issue.

People in favor of having the confederate soldier statue moved say putting it up for a vote isn’t the solution.

“Just because its what the majority wants doesn’t mean its the right thing to do,” Brandon Bonneau said after the meeting Monday.

A new group has formed in an effort to keep the statue where it is, calling themselves Bell County Citizens for Preservation of Veterans Memorials, who said at the podium Monday, they believe they have the majority in the county on this issue.

Co-founder of the group, James Bozeman, presented the court with five binders, he says are full of signatures supporting their petition to keep the statue at the courthouse.

“They are trying to get rid of our history by destroying the pieces that teach us about our history, that’s what the memorials are for,” he said.

Bonneau and others in favor of moving the statue say its location at the historic courthouse is intimidating and oppressive, and celebrates the confederacy values outside a building that is supposed to decide justice.

However, many commissioners pointed to the courthouse’s historical landmark status, and the fact that no courts are held in the building anymore, other than the commissioners court itself which is a governing body.

Bonneau says that shouldn’t matter.

“Just because it doesn’t offend you or you’re family doesn’t mean it isn’t offensive. It’s not about you,” he said.

Another point of contention Monday was the costs associated with moving the statue.

Last month, commissioner Schumann told KWTX he estimates the removal, transport, storage, engineering and re-erection of the statue would cost around $150,000.

At Monday’s meeting he sighted Denton County’s removal of a confederate statue that cost the county $35,000 just to take down and store.

“It’s not as easy as picking that thing up and throwing it in the flatbed of a truck and setting it up somewhere else,” Whitson said.

After two and a half hours of discussion the court delayed a decision on Confederate statue, seemingly until the issue can be taken to the ballot box.

