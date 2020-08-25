Local credit union closes drive-thru after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – GENCO Federal Credit Union has closed down the drive-thru at its branch at 713 North Valley Mills Dr. after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Aug. 19, GENCO said in a message to customers.

“We are having the affected areas of the building cleaned and then sanitized by a professional cleaning company,” GENCO said in the message.

“As a precaution for all employees who were in close contact to the person who tested positive, we are sending them home to contact their health care professional and get tested as well.”

The drive-thru will remain closed until further notice, but customers may also use drive-thru facilities from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at GENCO’s Woodway, Lorena, Lacy Lakeview and Lufkin branches and from

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Woodway, Lacy Lakeview and Lufkin branches.

Access to safe deposit boxes and other lobby services at the Valley Mills branch may be arranged by appointment.

