Lynn gets 4th win as Rangers snap 8-game skid, 3-2 over A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Lance Lynn struck out eight and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the go-ahead homer as the Texas Rangers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the American League-leading Oakland Athletics.

Kiner-Falefa’s solo homer in the second off loser Jesus Luzardo snapped a 2-all tie and put the Rangers ahead to stay. Lynn is 4-0 this season.

Texas had led only one of the 74 innings it played in the losing streak that was the longest active skid in the majors. Stephen Piscotty homered for the 20-win A’s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.