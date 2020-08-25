Advertisement

Margo Price defends Justin Townes Earle

Margo Price has some harsh words for those disrespecting Justin Townes Earle in death. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Margo Price has some harsh words for those disrespecting Justin Townes Earle in death.

Price tweets her anger at anyone trying to use Earle’s death “as some kind of talking point or chess piece to push their own narrative.”

She had tweeted earlier that Earle was always kind to her and “he’s gone too soon.”

New West Records confirms Earle’s death at the age of 38 but did not give details.

He was the son of musician Steve Earle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

