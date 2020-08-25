Marlin: School district will have to improve academic ranking while dealing with pandemic

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Independent School District has experienced its share of challenges over the past few years and now it has to deal with the return to school amid a pandemic.

This school year, the district will work to improve its student achievement scores while faced with the challenge of keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Daryl Henson, in his first year at the district, said things went well last week when students and staff returned for the 2020-2021 school year.

Henson said there were “a few hiccups” with students and the technology.

In a rural district with just under 800 students, making sure the kids are connected to the online platform is critical.

Henson said Marlin only has a single cellular tower, but administrators were prepared for any problems.

“We made sure that we kinda amplified the WiFi signal on our campuses,” Henson said.

“So, for any student that had issues with any connectivity, they were able to drive to the parking lot, download any lessons, return home to do the lesson and then return back to school to upload the lesson. We also issued 250 hotspots.”

Henson said staff called individual students to make sure they had the credentials to logon.

If they still had problems, the staff worked with them throughout the day to make sure they were able to get access and complete their work.

Next week, Marlin students will transition to in-person learning.

Henson said the plan is for classroom desks to be strategically spaced out.

Masks will be required and the buffet-style lunch that students are used to will be now be a bagged-style lunch.

RETURN TO LEARN: News 10's Ke'Sha Lopez chats with Marlin ISD Superintendent Daryl Henson about the first week of virtual learning and what lies ahead as students head back to campus next week. Posted by KWTX News 10 on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.