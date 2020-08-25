Police release photo of suspect in local ATM break-in attempt
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police released a security camera photo Tuesday of a suspect in an attempt to break into an ATM.
The standalone ATM is on Indian Trail Drive across from the H-E-B store, police said.
No further details were released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400.
