Police release photo of suspect in local ATM break-in attempt

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police released a security camera photo Tuesday of a suspect in an attempt to break into an ATM.

The standalone ATM is on Indian Trail Drive across from the H-E-B store, police said.

No further details were released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400.

