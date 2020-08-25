Advertisement

Salado: Middle school students compete to help NASA on Mars mission

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – Members of the Braniacs, a group of students at Salado Junior High School, are competing for a chance to help astronauts on a mission to Mars.

The project is a part of NASA's WEAR Challenge.

Out of 66 teams participating nationwide, the Salado students were chosen in the top eight to advance to the second phase of the contest.

"I'm just so proud of these students," said Laura Tomlin who teaches the students alongside Colleen Gilchrest.

"They've had to do a lot of material science research, they've had to look at the brain and a lot of math calculations."

During phase one of the WEAR Challenge, the students developed a design for a wearable headgear to protect astronauts from radiation during deep space missions.

In phase two, the students created a prototype of their design and created a promotional video to showcase the prototype.

According to NASA rules the headgear they create must be adjustable, weight less than 10 pounds on Earth and must have multiple uses.

NASA will announce Monday if the Salado Braniacs is one of the winning teams.

If it is the team members will have the opportunity to travel to the NASA Center in Langley, Va., to present their design to NASA Scientists.

