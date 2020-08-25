Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Dennis Schroder 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who won despite allowing 23 3-pointers.

James Harden had 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Houston. Eric Gordon scored 23 points and Danuel House Jr. added 21 for the Rockets, who won the first two games of the series.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.