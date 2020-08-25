S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rise 3.5% in June

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices rose at a slightly slower pace in June, but the U.S. housing market continued to show resilience in the face of the coronvavirus pandemic.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.5% in June from a year earlier, down from May’s 3.6% increase and slightly below economist’s expectations.

Phoenix led the way with a 9% increase followed by Seattle (up 6.5%) and Tampa (up 5.9%).

