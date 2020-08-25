Advertisement

Stars use 4-goal 2nd to beat Avs, take 2-0 lead in series

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche clash in a best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Semifinals
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche clash in a best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Semifinals(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in a 43-second span during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Radulov knocked in the go-ahead goal when a shot bounced off a stick, into his chest and over Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz. Esa Lindell then added another with 46 seconds left to make it 4-2.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lynn gets 4th win as Rangers snap 8-game skid, 3-2 over A’s

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lance Lynn struck out eight and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the go-ahead homer as the Texas Rangers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the American League-leading Oakland Athletics.

Sports

High School Football will return with a new look

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, High School Football will be back in Texas. As athletes show out on the field, will fans show up in the stands?

Sports

Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dennis Schroder 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Sports

NCAA exploring potential start dates for college basketball season

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NCAA is in the preliminary stages of considering four potential start dates for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources told CBS Sports.

Latest News

Sports

Angels-Astros series altered ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura

Sports

Baylor Men's Basketball assistants are Coaches 4 Change

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Baylor Men’s Basketball assistants are Coaches 4 Change

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Two Baylor Men's Basketball assistant coaches are members of Coaches 4 Change, a group that educates student-athletes on issues of social justice, racism, and the power of casting a ballot.

Sports

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Sports

Leonard leaves Clippers past Mavs as Doncic injures ankle

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Sports

Lewis, Margevicius lead Mariners past Rangers 7-4

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career-high with seven strikeouts, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4.