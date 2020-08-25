Stars use 4-goal 2nd to beat Avs, take 2-0 lead in series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in a 43-second span during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Radulov knocked in the go-ahead goal when a shot bounced off a stick, into his chest and over Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz. Esa Lindell then added another with 46 seconds left to make it 4-2.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

