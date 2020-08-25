Stocks shake off a bumpy start and push to another record

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks shook off a slow start on Wall Street and pushed gradually higher in the afternoon, leaving the S&P 500 at another record high.

The benchmark index rose 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up 0.8%.

The modest market moves followed mixed data on the economy, including a report that showed consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month, contrary to economists’ forecast for a strengthening.

Another report said sales of new homes accelerated faster than economists expected last month.

The economy has shown signs of slowing after its initial burst off the bottom in the spring. Treasury yields rose. (AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.