Texas teen who suffered heat stroke during football practice dies

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old student-athlete from Guthrie has died after a mid-August heat stroke during football practice.

The teenager, Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

McNiel suffered the heat stroke on Aug. 13.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family to help with medical costs associated with McNiel’s hospitalization.

Funeral plans were pending Tuesday.

