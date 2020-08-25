Advertisement

Texas teen who suffered heat stroke during football practice dies

Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.(GoFundMe via KCBD)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old student-athlete from Guthrie has died after a mid-August heat stroke during football practice.

The teenager, Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

McNiel suffered the heat stroke on Aug. 13.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family to help with medical costs associated with McNiel’s hospitalization.

Funeral plans were pending Tuesday.

