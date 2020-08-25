Advertisement

Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

Krystal Lewandowski was in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday charged with capital murder, according to online records.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a woman in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter after she told police that someone ordered her to kill the girl.

According to the arrest warrant, Krystal Lewandowski called 911 on Monday and told a dispatcher that her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, was missing before going on to say she had slit the girl’s throat.

She told the dispatcher that she had dumped Czara’s body in a trash can.

Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn’t kill the girl.

Lewandowski was in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday charged with capital murder, according to online records.

Her bond is set at $750,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

