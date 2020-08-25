Advertisement

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back’ Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.(Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The move drew an angry rebuke from U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, who accused council opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the U.N., Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement at a virtual council meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National

Weather, reinforcements aid battle against California fires

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

News

UPDATE: Victims of deadly Central Texas fire identified

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Family members have identified the two adults and two teenagers who died in an early-morning fire.

National

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while.” The exact length of time it will be gone has not been revealed.

National

Farmers’ Almanac: ‘Winter of the great divide’

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts: “Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Voters may decide fate of Confederate statue outside local courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The fate of the generic statue of a Confederate soldier outside of a local courthouse may ultimately rest with voters, but only if the Texas Legislature allows the referendum.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Our Town

Waco: Midway ISD resumes classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups.