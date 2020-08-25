Advertisement

Waco: City launches program to help residents navigate financial issues

The City of Waco has launched a program to help residents navigate financial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Waco has launched a program to help residents navigate financial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Gordon Collier
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the finances of many Central Texans but there is help available and it won't cost a dime.

The city of Waco on Monday launched a free financial navigators program to help residents navigate a wide range of financial issues related to the pandemic.

Financial Navigators takes calls to help residents find available programs and services to manage a coronavirus-related drop in income and other financial issues.

They can help identify immediate steps to manage expenses and maximize income, and make referrals to other services such as bill paying assistance, receiving government services and finding food and childcare assistance.

The city is working with a national non-profit called the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund along with community partners Heart of Texas Goodwill, the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Grassroots Community Development.

Residents interested in more information about the service may call (254) 753-7337.

Residents may register online for a session with a navigator.

