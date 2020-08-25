Waco: Economist says local option tax benefits recovery

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco economist Ray Perryman on Monday said the Texas local option tax for economic development can help lead the state out of the grips of an economic downturn as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Future prosperity of communities across Texas and the state as a whole has been greatly enhanced by the resources provided by the state’s local-option sales tax for economic development, and, in the post-COVID-19 environment, such resources will only become more crucial to success,” Perryman wrote in a paper he published Monday regarding the recovery from the Covid 219 pandemic.

“Texas has been one of the strongest performing states in the US for a number of years, attracting more major corporate locations and expansions than any other and regularly topping lists of the best places to do business,” Perryman wrote.

“A major reason for this success is the local-option sales tax for economic development, which has been crucial to proactive efforts for over 30 years.

“The sales tax for economic development has long been an indispensable asset in keeping Texas at the forefront of desirable corporate location activity,” he said.

“It represents the first major public investment in Texas job creation, and it remains by far the largest single source of resources allowing Texas to compete with other states and areas around the globe for economic activity.”

Perryman pointed out that the more than 700 economic development corporations (EDCs) in Texas communities of all sizes utilize the funds provided by the tax for a variety of purposes which enhance prosperity and have generated substantial increases in business activity and jobs.

“As examples, the state has won the “Governor’s Cup” for the most major projects for the past eight consecutive years and was recently named the “State of the Decade” by Site Selection magazine,” Perryman said.

“We (the Perryman Group) recently estimated the economic benefits of projects facilitated by the sales tax for economic development,” Perryman said, and “We found that over 20% of net new jobs generated in Texas in the past 30 years have in some way involved efforts supported by the economic development sales tax.”

This huge economic stimulus also generates tax receipts through increasing retail sales, enhancing the property tax base and therefore property taxes, and other channels, Perryman pointed out.

“We estimate that the fiscal benefits to the State of Texas from projects facilitated by the sales tax for economic development include $7.1 billion per year, with $4.9 billion per year to local taxing entities across the state he return on taxpayer investments is substantial.”

