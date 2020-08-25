Advertisement

Waco: Midway ISD resumes classes

Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups. (File)
Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups. (File)(KKTV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups.

Tabby Zgabay was one of the parents whose children had issues logging on.

Zgabay has two children in Midway ISD schools.

“When we went to log in for the first Google meeting this morning, the server was down and it just wasn’t connecting,” Zgabay said.

She said she chose virtual learning for her children this year because they had such a good experience in the spring.

“My son, who was then in second grade and is now in third, thrived off of it, which is why we chose virtual to start out this time,” Zgabay said.

Throughout the morning, Zgabay said there was good communication from her children’s school and the district about the issues, and she said the problem was solved by 10:30 a.m.

Zgabay said she expected these sorts of issues to come up as everyone gets adjusted.

“I’m expecting the week to maybe have a few hiccups, but go pretty well, and just give grace where needed,” Zgabay said.

Midway ISD said the issue was because of a new filtering system, but the district was able to get everyone back online.

Midway was not the only school district to experience issues on the first day.

Killeen ISD has had issues with online learning, and Marlin ISD said it also saw a few issues it needed to resolve.

Zgabay said she was looking forward to the rest of their virtual learning experience, and Susan Posey, a teacher at Hewitt Elementary School, said a lot of changes have been made to help students.

Posey said they chose the synchronous learning method, which means students would have “face to face” time with their teachers three times a day.

There will also be assignments in Google classroom and on Seesaw, another online learning platform.

Posey is a second grade teacher, and she is teaching all virtual students this year.

She said they’ve worked to make the lessons as fun and engaging as possible for her students to keep them interested and learning.

“They’re already six months behind from where we left them off, and we don’t know what they did over the summer,” Posey said.

“So I think the synchronous part is key to getting these kids back to where they need to be.”

Posey said even though this year would be different from last year, she was looking forward to the challenges of this year and was excited for the change.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victims of deadly Central Texas fire identified

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Family members have identified the two adults and two teenagers who died in an early-morning fire.

News

Voters may decide fate of Confederate statue outside local courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The fate of the generic statue of a Confederate soldier outside of a local courthouse may ultimately rest with voters, but only if the Texas Legislature allows the referendum.

Our Town

Waco: City launches program to help residents navigate financial issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
The City of Waco has launched a program to help residents navigate financial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Town

Bruceville-Eddy: New school year begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
In Bruceville-Eddy, the majority of students went back to in-person learning Tuesday on the first day of classes.

Latest News

News

Confederate soldier statue discussion continued

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local credit union closes drive-thru after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Central Texas credit union has closed down the drive-thru at one of its branches after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Police release photo of suspect in local ATM break-in attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released a security camera photo Tuesday of a suspect in an attempt to break into a local ATM

State

Texas teen who suffered heat stroke during football practice dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Texas teenager who suffered heat stroke during football practice has died.

Our Town

Marlin: School district will have to improve academic ranking while dealing with pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
The Marlin Independent School District has experienced its share of challenges over the past few years and now it has to deal with the return to school amid a pandemic.

News

Hurricane Laura is prompting evacuations along the Texas coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Mayor Pro Tem in Galveston, Craig Brown, signed an executive order, calling for the mandatory evacuation of the island, effective noon today.