Waco: Midway ISD resumes classes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD students started the new school year Monday in-person or online, and those who opted for remote instruction did experience a few hiccups.

Tabby Zgabay was one of the parents whose children had issues logging on.

Zgabay has two children in Midway ISD schools.

“When we went to log in for the first Google meeting this morning, the server was down and it just wasn’t connecting,” Zgabay said.

She said she chose virtual learning for her children this year because they had such a good experience in the spring.

“My son, who was then in second grade and is now in third, thrived off of it, which is why we chose virtual to start out this time,” Zgabay said.

Throughout the morning, Zgabay said there was good communication from her children’s school and the district about the issues, and she said the problem was solved by 10:30 a.m.

Zgabay said she expected these sorts of issues to come up as everyone gets adjusted.

“I’m expecting the week to maybe have a few hiccups, but go pretty well, and just give grace where needed,” Zgabay said.

Midway ISD said the issue was because of a new filtering system, but the district was able to get everyone back online.

Midway was not the only school district to experience issues on the first day.

Killeen ISD has had issues with online learning, and Marlin ISD said it also saw a few issues it needed to resolve.

Zgabay said she was looking forward to the rest of their virtual learning experience, and Susan Posey, a teacher at Hewitt Elementary School, said a lot of changes have been made to help students.

Posey said they chose the synchronous learning method, which means students would have “face to face” time with their teachers three times a day.

There will also be assignments in Google classroom and on Seesaw, another online learning platform.

Posey is a second grade teacher, and she is teaching all virtual students this year.

She said they’ve worked to make the lessons as fun and engaging as possible for her students to keep them interested and learning.

“They’re already six months behind from where we left them off, and we don’t know what they did over the summer,” Posey said.

“So I think the synchronous part is key to getting these kids back to where they need to be.”

Posey said even though this year would be different from last year, she was looking forward to the challenges of this year and was excited for the change.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.