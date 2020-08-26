Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, causing the game originally scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed.

This was just the second twinbill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium with a retractable roof that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey.

Jack Mayfield’s two-run single capped a five-run first inning for Houston.

