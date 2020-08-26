Advertisement

Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, causing the game originally scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed.

This was just the second twinbill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium with a retractable roof that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey.

Jack Mayfield’s two-run single capped a five-run first inning for Houston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The anticipation for the 2020 season is unlike anything coaches, players and fans have ever felt before, and it has plenty to do with the effects of the coronavirus.

Sports

Baylor soccer reveals updated 2020 schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Baylor soccer’s amended 2020 schedule features a conference-only slate with one match per week, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

Health

Baylor: Sorry fans, but no tailgating this season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Baylor won’t allow tailgating at McLane Stadium during what already promised to be a different kind of football season.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 1 VOTE: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Week one of the high school football season is almost here, and that means it’s time to vote for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Latest News

Sports

Stars use 4-goal 2nd to beat Avs, take 2-0 lead in series

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Sports

Lynn gets 4th win as Rangers snap 8-game skid, 3-2 over A’s

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lance Lynn struck out eight and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the go-ahead homer as the Texas Rangers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the American League-leading Oakland Athletics.

Sports

High School Football will return with a new look

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
On Friday, High School Football will be back in Texas. As athletes show out on the field, will fans show up in the stands?

Sports

Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Dennis Schroder 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Sports

NCAA exploring potential start dates for college basketball season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
The NCAA is in the preliminary stages of considering four potential start dates for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, sources told CBS Sports.

Sports

Angels-Astros series altered ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura