Baylor hands out first set of single-digit numbers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Junior wide receiver R.J. Sneed will be wearing No. 0, which was approved for player use by the NCAA in February.

Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who wore No. 12 in his first three seasons at Baylor, will sport No. 5 while leading the Bears’ offense under first-year head coach Dave Aranda.

Senior linebacker Terrel Bernard and senior running back Trestan Ebner also make alterations to numbers they’ve worn in their first three seasons. Bernard switches from No. 26 to No. 2, while Ebner takes over No. 1.

Senior running back John Lovett will wear a single-digit jersey number for the fourth-straight year. He was assigned No. 7 in 2017 by then-head coach Matt Rhule, who instituted the notion of giving players certain numbers, which are assigned to players as voted on by their teammates.

