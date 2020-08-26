Advertisement

Body found near railroad tracks believed to be missing Ft. Hood soldier, police say

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, has not been heard from since Monday, August 17, family members told police.
Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, has not been heard from since Monday, August 17, family members told police.(Courtesy photos)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police said late Tuesday night that the body of a man found near railroad tracks west of South 49th Street is believed to be that of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

At 5:36 p.m., police responded to a medical call in the area after a caller said a man “was observed near the railroad tracks.”

When the officers arrived, they determined the man “had been deceased for some period of time,” police said.

Investigators said identification found at the scene “indicates the victim may be missing Fort Hood Soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes.”

No forensic confirmation has been made at this time in the investigation, investigators said. Foul play is not suspected.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Attorney Natalie Khawam, representing the soldier’s family, confirmed Fernandes had been found dead in Temple in a statement to the Boston Globe.

“Our worst nightmare has happened. One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes, has been found dead today. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’ family,” Khawam said in the statement.

Fernades, from the Boston area, had not been heard from since Monday, August 17th.

Relatives said a staff sergeant dropped him off that afternoon at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fort Hood last week confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving the missing soldier, who had been transferred to a different unit.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” said Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam.

“The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” said Brautigam.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-conscious crooks break into local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Local deputies are looking for a pair of face-mask-wearing criminals caught-on-camera stealing from a business on the McLennan/Falls County line.

News

Virtual learning technology shortage forces KISD to resume in-person instruction a week earlier

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Virtual learning technology shortage forces KISD to resume in-person instruction a week earlier

Updated: 3 hours ago
The largest school district in Central Texas has decided to move up the date for the return to traditional in-person instruction.

News

Victims of deadly Central Texas fire identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Family members have identified the two adults and two teenagers who died in an early-morning fire.

Latest News

State

Texas teen who suffered heat stroke during football practice dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Texas teenager who suffered heat stroke during football practice has died.

State

Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death.

Our Town

Waco: Economist says local option tax benefits recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist on Monday said the Texas local option tax for economic development can help lead the state out of the grips of an economic downturn as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Town

Salado: Middle school students compete to help NASA on Mars mission

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Members of the Braniacs, a group of students at Salado Junior High School, are competing for a chance to help astronauts on a mission to Mars.

News

Mobile home fire claims lives of couple, two teen daughters

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Country star makes special delivery to siblings of young cancer victim

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five