Country Music Hall of Fame opens next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The County Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville is reopening Sept. 10.

The museum had closed March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All exhibits that were running before the closure have been extended, but the Taylor Swift Education Center will stay closed.

Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The museum will intensify its cleaning procedures, especially for high-touch areas.

