COVID-19 fallout forces Bosqueville into opening-week bye

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The anticipation for the 2020 season is unlike anything coaches, players and fans have ever felt before, and it has plenty to do with the effects of the coronavirus.

For the Bosqueville Bulldogs, they are the only 2A program in the KWTX viewing area that won’t play a regular-season game in week one.

“Everybody I had called already filled,” Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said. “The superintendent asked me, ‘When are you going to try to set a deadline to fill it?’ I said if we don’t have anything by last Friday then it’s probably to late to mess with.”

Bosqueville initially scheduled the Clifton Cubs for week one, but after the initial McLennan County order restricted all schools from participating in athletics until late September, that meant Clifton had to search for another opponent.

However, when the order was reversed, the preceding schedule alterations around the state put Bosqueville in a tough spot. The Bulldogs had very little time to refurbish a full schedule.

“I had Wellington text me. Coach (Greg) Proffitt used to be at Goldthwaite and we’ve been friends for a while,” Zander said. “Wellington is in the panhandle, and that’s not really feasible for us. Unfortunately, we’re not going to have a game this week.”

“We’ve been on the wall trying to get a game for about a week and a half or so,” Bosqueville senior wide receiver and linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer said. “We just couldn’t get one. Although our senior year we’re short one game, now we have some extra time to work on our (first) opponent and get our skills honed in.”

Bosqueville’s first regular-season game is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 4, at home against Holland.

