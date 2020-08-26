COVID-conscious crooks break into local business
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Local deputies are looking for a pair of face-mask wearing criminals caught-on-camera stealing from a business on the McLennan/Falls County line.
The duo broke into Highway Equipment Sales on HWY 6 in Riesel around 1:50 a.m. Monday.
They got away with a bumper pull trailer.
The owners say the trailer, a 2011 Utility Texas Pride, has sliding ramps with a metal box welded to the tongue.
Surveillance shows the thieves leaving South toward Marlin in a light-colored Ford F-250 with a large dent on its rear passenger side.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their truck is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 757-5095.
