Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 100 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan officials say heavy flooding has killed at least 100 people and injured scores more as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern parts of the country.

The spokesperson for northern Parwan province said on Wednesday the number of casualties may rise as rescue teams work to locate more people buried under destroyed houses.

The head of the provincial hospital said several children were among the dead and that some of the injured are in critical condition.

More than 500 houses were destroyed.

Annual heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.