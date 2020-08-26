Advertisement

George, Leonard help Clippers push Mavericks to brink of elimination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 35 and 32 points, respectively, Montrezl Harrel added a double-double, and the Los Angeles Clippers smashed the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in Game 5 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

The Clippers led 76-52 at halftime and doubled up the Mavericks in the fourth quarter to push Dallas to the brink of elimination.

Luke Doncic led the Mavericks with 22 points. Game 6 is set for Thu., August 27, at 8 p.m.

