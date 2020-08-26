Harris will be Democrats’ main counter to Trump on Thursday

(AP) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and she’ll give it just hours before Mr. Trump is set to accept re-nomination for a second term.

Joe Biden’s campaign told The Associated Press Harris will detail a “profound failure of leadership” from Mr. Trump and highlight Biden’s proposals to control the virus and confront the economic fallout.

With Mr. Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris’ afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats’ main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans’ convention.

