Advertisement

Harris will be Democrats’ main counter to Trump on Thursday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and she’ll give it just hours before Mr. Trump is set to accept re-nomination for a second term.

Joe Biden’s campaign told The Associated Press Harris will detail a “profound failure of leadership” from Mr. Trump and highlight Biden’s proposals to control the virus and confront the economic fallout.

With Mr. Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris’ afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats’ main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans’ convention.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Josh Boak, Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward
Eric Trump echoed falsehoods of his father, Melania Trump credited her husband with a dubious religious first, and the president's economic adviser wholly distorted the conditions Donald Trump inherited as Republicans stepped up to praise him at their national convention Tuesday.

Politics

Heal the country? Disease specialists running for Congress

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A background in science, specifically a background in the science of infectious disease and epidemiology, may not spring to mind as a key selling point for candidates hoping to land a seat in Congress.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen, Amanda Seitz and Calvin Woodward
President Donald Trump made a dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care as fellow Republicans opened their convention with speeches distorting the agenda of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

Latest News

Health

FDA commissioner says he overstated effects of virus therapy

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is admitting he overstated the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in ballots are “not helpful.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention.

Politics

Trump voting

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election.