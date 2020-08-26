Advertisement

Hico: New school year begins a little later than planned

The new school year started Wednesday in Hico a little later than planned after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HICO, Texas (KWTX) - It was later than planned, but Hico ISD students headed back to school on Wednesday morning.

They were scheduled to go back earlier this month, but that was delayed after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Hico Superintendent Jon Hartgraves said the cases did not change too much about how the district will operate.

Hartgraves said the district is following both Texas Education Agency recommendations regarding social distancing and Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order.

He said the district also took advantage of the delay to go through procedures and make sure everything was up to date and to ensure the district was prepared for the start of the year and the possibility of going online as it did in the spring.

“It just allowed us a little bit more time to plan,” Hartgraves said.

“We’ve gone back in and made sure all of our technology works in case that happens again,” Hartgraves said.

He added the district would consider closing schools if students or teachers across several grade levels were sick.

Hartgraves said TEA guidelines mean a school may be closed for as long as five days for cleaning.

If students or teachers get sick, Hartgraves said they would have to go home until they’ve recovered.

Anyone with whom they came into close contact will have to quarantine for two weeks as well.

As part of their plan to address possible COVID-19 cases, Hartgraves said the district has a COVID-19 response team.

He and several other administrators are on the team, including the school nurse who is in charge of contact tracing.

“It’s actually a pretty intensive interview that she does with them to make sure that they’ve been in close contact following close contact rules, because if not, they’re eliminated,” Hartgraves said.

The members of the response team are also responsible for alerting health officials, staff and families of students about any cases of the virus.

Hartgraves said he’s participated in panel discussions with doctors and other superintendents from around the area about the resumption of instruction.

He said he’s gotten a lot of advice from other superintendents in districts where school has already started.

