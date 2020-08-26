Advertisement

Hurricane Laura a Solid Cat 4 Hurricane...Should Make Landfall Early Thursday Morning

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laura has been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane, with winds currently around 140 mph! Laura is expected to make landfall early tomorrow morning, bringing 6″ to 12″+ of rain, 75 MPH to 110 MPH+ winds, and up to 15 feet of storm surge near where it makes landfall. Central Texas will be spared almost entirely from this storm but it will help to increase our rain chances today and tomorrow. Morning temperatures today are starting out in the mid 70s and should warm into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Despite the slightly cooler temperatures, heat index values this afternoon may climb as high as 105°. A few stray showers are possible this morning near and especially east of I-35 with a 20% chance of morning rain, but a few pop-up showers and non-severe storms are possible this afternoon. Although rain chances are near 40%, not everyone will see rain this afternoon and early this evening.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall tonight about 200 miles to our east in East Texas and Louisiana, but we still may have some minimal weather impacts from what will be the season’s first major hurricane. A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday with rain chances near 40%. Slightly better rain chances are near I-45 near 50%. If Laura makes landfall on the Texas side of the state border, rain chances may need to come up near I-45. Breezy winds are possible Thursday too but wind gusts may only climb as high as 25 MPH for most with near 35 MPH gusts possible near I-45. Highs Thursday should be ‘cool’ in the low-to-mid 90s but humidity will once again be very high. As Laura departs to the east late tomorrow and Friday, southwesterly winds should boost temperatures into the triple-digits Friday and Saturday. We’ll be hovering near 100° through much of next week too. A cold front will approach the area and give us some low rain chances next Tuesday through Thursday, but since the front is expected to stall to our north, higher rain chances and cooler temperatures stay away for now.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Damage from whopper hurricanes rising for many reasons

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nasty hurricanes that cause billions of dollars in damage are hitting more often. Laura, which is threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast, is only the latest.

Weather

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Weather

Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 100 dead

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghan officials say heavy flooding has killed at least 100 people and injured scores more as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern parts of the country.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Hurricane Laura Rapidly Strengthening, But Impacts Minimal To Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Hurricane Laura Strengthens as We Await Landfall Wed/Thurs

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT

Weather

Laura becomes the season’s 4th hurricane, expected to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana Thursday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana Thursday, but what does that mean for Central Texas' weather?

News

Hurricane Laura is prompting evacuations along the Texas coast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Robyn Geske
The Mayor Pro Tem in Galveston, Craig Brown, signed an executive order, calling for the mandatory evacuation of the island, effective noon today.

7 Day Forecast

Laura Expected To Be A Major Hurricane By Landfall Thursday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update