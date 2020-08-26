Hurricane Laura Rapidly Strengthening, But Impacts Minimal To Central Texas

The morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center paints a grim picture for East Texas and Louisiana; Laura is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane before landfall late tonight and very early Thursday morning. Laura is expected to bring 6″ to 12″+ of rain, 75 MPH to 110 MPH+ winds, and up to 15 feet of storm surge near where it makes landfall. Central Texas will be spared almost entirely from this storm but it will help to increase our rain chances today and tomorrow. Morning temperatures today are starting out in the mid 70s and should warm into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Despite the slightly cooler temperatures, heat index values this afternoon may climb as high as 105°. A few stray showers are possible this morning near and especially east of I-35 with a 20% chance of morning rain, but a few pop-up showers and non-severe storms are possible this afternoon. Although rain chances are near 40%, not everyone will see rain this afternoon and early this evening.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall tonight about 200 miles to our east in East Texas and Louisiana, but we still may have some minimal weather impacts from what will be the season’s first major hurricane. A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday with rain chances near 40%. Slightly better rain chances are near I-45 near 50%. If Laura makes landfall on the Texas side of the state border, rain chances may need to come up near I-45. Breezy winds are possible Thursday too but wind gusts may only climb as high as 25 MPH for most with near 35 MPH gusts possible near I-45. Highs Thursday should be ‘cool’ in the low-to-mid 90s but humidity will once again be very high. As Laura departs to the east late tomorrow and Friday, southwesterly winds should boost temperatures into the triple-digits Friday and Saturday. We’ll be hovering near 100° through much of next week too. A cold front will approach the area and give us some low rain chances next Tuesday through Thursday, but since the front is expected to stall to our north, higher rain chances and cooler temperatures stay away for now.

