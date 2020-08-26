Advertisement

Virtual learning technology shortage forces KISD to resume in-person instruction a week earlier

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As a result of “thousands of students” who are “still in need of devices and internet connection” in order to be able to learn from home, Killeen ISD has decided to move up the date for the return to traditional in-person instruction to Monday, August 31, Superintendent John Craft announced during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The district said more than 40,000 students “successfully” logged in during the district’s all-virtual start to the school year.

However, between 4,000 and 7,000 students were not able to participate “due to a variety of technology challenges and shortages,” the district said.

KISD employees reconfigured the district’s network while adding data storage capacity and installing two-way virtual communication security.

The district also prepared and distributed 20,300 devices for families who requested virtual learning technology.

District officials said KISD’s technology hotline logged more than 13-thousand calls during the first day of school last week as students logged-in to 9,890 Zoom meetings with teachers.

KISD ordered more devices and hot spots to meet demand, however, “due to high demand, the devices are not scheduled to arrive before October.”

The district said students who do not wish to return to campus will still have the option to attend school virtually.

