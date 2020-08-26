Advertisement

Local football player critically injured after train strikes SUV

A Riesel High Football team player was critically injured in a wreck Wednesday morning.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager is in critical condition after a car accident in Marlin.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning when the teen was hit by a train off Highway 6 and County Road 116 while trying to drive over the tracks.

DPS says the teen, who plays football for the Riesel Indians, was airlifted to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple with life threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating what led up to the accident.

No other information was made available

