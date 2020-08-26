Advertisement

Local high school tradition continues virtually

"Singing the alma mater at Killeen High School is a long standing tradition and something we value as a family here," said Principal Kara Trevino.
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas' largest school district is making sure that some of the longest running in-person traditions continue, virtually. 

While Killeen ISD officials announced Tuesday night they will begin offering face-to-face instruction Monday, a week earlier than anticipated,  they've also been working to make sure their virtual-only experience, which started Aug. 17, included the years-long tradition of a gathering Friday afternoons to sing the school song. 

For years, students joined teachers and staff members in the hallways during fifth period on Fridays to sing the song and celebrate their school pride.

So this past Friday, without a student in the school, staff members gathered, socially distanced and masked, many with pom-poms in hand, to make sure the tradition lived-on.

"We had our masks on and we weren't linking pinkies like we normally do but we sang the alma mater together and then we posted a video," Trevino said.

The video was shared on the school's social media pages and teachers also sent it to their classrooms so that students could watch it and singalong from home if they wished.

“It’s just really important for us to continue building those strong relationships with our students, our staff, our alumni and whether it’s virtual or face-to-face we are going to continue just having those same traditions at Killeen High School.”

