Local superintendent pleads with parents to screen children before school

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – China Spring ISD Superintendent Mark Faulkner has sent a letter in which he pleads with parents and guardians to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily after several students arrived at school sick.

“We desperately need your help!!!” Faulkner wrote in the letter obtained by KWTX.

“We have had several students in elementary, intermediate, and middle school arrive at campus sick. This is unacceptable.”

“Please, Please, Please do your part as the parents and make sure you check your student before they leave the house for school,” he wrote.

The new school year started on Aug. 19 in the China Spring ISD.

