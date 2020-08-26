Local venues take on micro weddings

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Silo and Oak venue in Temple and La Rio Mansion in Belton say in addition to cancellations and postponement of wedding ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic, many couples are also shrinking their invite lists for intimate “micro-monies” instead.

“We’ve been trying to navigate through a whole new world for weddings,” Silo and Oak owner, Tricia Simmons said.

Her venue already caters to couples looking for an intimate ceremony, with a 75 person capacity and all outdoor options.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in couples who had a larger wedding planned. They are looking local and downsizing and approaching it in a whole new way,” Simmons said.

Other clients planned out of state or out of the country weddings that needed to be relocated closer to home.

Lindsey Kunze and her fiance were planning a destination wedding in Jamaica before eventually changing the venue for their October wedding to Silo and Oaks.

“I’ve been trying to come to terms with having to cancel my dream wedding,” Kunze said.

La Rio Mansion owner Lilian Halabai has started offering smaller packages for couples as well.

“I had one couple get married with their parents and bridal party out under our tree and we scheduled a big reception party for their one year anniversary next year,” Halabai said.

She says she’s been happy to work with brides to offer whatever is needed to meet their needs through these unique times.

“It is emotional when they have to shrink it but I always tell my brides, the people closest to you who matter to you, those are the ones who are going to be next to you,” Halabai said.

“We’re just thankful to have the opportunity to have our original wedding date and still be able to share the moment with our closest family and friends,” Kunze said.

