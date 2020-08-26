Advertisement

Man accused of duct-taping Central Texas woman, stabbing her to death indicted

Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, remains in the Bell County Jail. (Jail photo)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, was indicted Wednesday for capital murder in the death of a 68-year-old Temple woman who was bound with duct tape before she was “forcibly escorted from her apartment” and then stabbed in the throat and stomach, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Henry remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Henry was free on bond in an unrelated Travis County case at the time of the stabbing and had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, the affidavit says.

Officers responded to the attack at around 9:50 p.m. on June 18 at The Bridge Apartments at 409 South Fryers Creek Circle in Temple.

The found Davis outside lying on the ground "with severe laceration injuries to her throat and stomach," the affidavit says.

Her "hands were bound behind her back with duct (tape) and fabric and…duct tape had been wrapped around her throat," the affidavit says.

"Davis was able to communicate to officers that her son's girlfriend's ex-husband caused her injuries," the affidavit says.

Davis was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she later died.

Members of her family later identified Henry as her son's girlfriend's ex-husband, the affidavit says.

Witnesses told investigators "they observed Davis, whose hands were visibly bound behind her back, being forcibly escorted from her apartment" and "heard Davis call out for help and asked them to call police," the affidavit says.

"One witness observed the subject stab Davis with a knife before leaving the location."

Witnesses later identified Henry as the attacker.

Henry admitted to investigators he was at Davis' apartment "but denied that anything happened," the affidavit says.

But a woman who Henry was with when he was arrested told investigators she drove Henry to Davis' home and said as the two left, Henry "started crying and told her he had 'messed up."

He “eventually told her that he had stabbed Davis,” the affidavit says.

